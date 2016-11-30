

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), a provider of microcontroller, mixed signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, improved the range of its prior guidance for non-GAAP net sales and non-GAAP earnings per share for its fiscal third quarter of 2017 ending December 31, 2016.



The company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share for the third-quarter to be between $0.87 and $0.94, compared to the prior outlook of $0.85 - $0.95 per share.



Microchip now expects consolidated non-GAAP net sales to be down 1% to 4% with a mid-point of down 2.5%. Microchip previously provided guidance on November 7, 2016 for consolidated non-GAAP net sales to be flat to down 6% with a mid-point of down 3%.



'With the continued execution of our integration activities and operational improvements for our business we are on track to realize our long term business model of 33% non-GAAP operating income by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018,' said Steve Sanghi, Microchip's CEO.



