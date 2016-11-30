

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Corp. has agreed to keep about 1,000 jobs at an Indiana factory that had been set to move to Mexico, after a lobbying effort from the incoming Trump administration.



In a statement posted Tuesday to its Twitter account, Carrier said the company was 'pleased to have reached a deal with President-elect Trump & VP-elect Pence to keep close to 1,000 jobs in Indy. More details soon.'



Carrier, a division of United Technologies Corp., that makes heating and air conditioning equipment, had announced plans earlier this year to shift some production to Monterrey, Mexico, as part of a broader corporate cost-cutting. The decision became a target during the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, who pledged to prevent such outsourcing or punish U.S. firms that shifted jobs abroad.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX