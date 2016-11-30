"Art Olympia 2017," 2nd International Open Art Competition, Set for 2017 in Japan





SAITAMA, Japan, Nov. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- "Art Olympia," a new international open art competition held once in every two years, aims to discover young talented artists and to support them so that their global art careers may flourish. The competition will give away a total of approximately $500,000 in cash awards and prizes to 180 selected artists from around the world.

The second Art Olympia will accept two-dimensional artworks only. This time, photographic works will be also accepted.

Artworks, submitted from around the world, will first be reviewed at regional entry bases and then finally in Tokyo. A primary review will be done by using the images of artworks and the final review with real artworks. Moreover, the final review will use a point-rating system, allowing the public to check the reviewing process.

With an eye to supporting young artists, Art Olympia has created the Student Category, allowing students to apply for both All-Entrants and Student Categories. A panel of jurors, comprising experts from various fields, provides aspiring artists with a rare chance to get their artworks reviewed by art experts.

-Overseas-Based Jurors-

Florence Derieux: Curator of American Art, Centre Pompidou Foundation

Brett Littman: Executive Director, The Drawing Center

Simon Njami: Writer and independent curator, lecturer, art critic and essayist

Chu Teh-I: Artist, Director, Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts, TNUA

Kara Vander Weg: Director, Gagosian Gallery

-Tokyo-Based Jurors-

Akiko Endo: Painter, Professor of Musashino Art University

Toyomi Hoshina: Vice President, Tokyo University of the Arts

Aomi Okabe: Art critic and curator

Hiroshi Senju: Artist

Akira Tatehata: President, Tama Art University

-Awards-

Total amount of cash and extra prizes: Approx. US$500,000

Total number of winners: Approx. 180 persons

All-Entrants Category: First prize US$120,000 (one winner)

Student Category: First prize US$20,000 (one winner)

In addition, special prizes will be awarded by jurors and Art Olympia Executive Committee.

-Schedule-

1. Entry period: From October 1, 2016, to March 15, 2017

2. Announcement of winners: June 7, 2017

3. Exhibition: Toshima Ward Office Building on June 17-25, 2017

The International Open Art Competition "Art Olympia 2017"

English version: http://artolympia.info/

Japanese, English, French, Spanish, traditional Chinese versions:

http://www.artolympia.jp/englishhtml/e-index.html









