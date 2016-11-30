HONG KONG, Nov 30, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The new Lifestyle channel TV5MONDE Style HD will be launched on StarHub TV Channel 150 starting on November 30th.Singapore's leading pay TV operator StarHub TV will add a new TV5MONDE channel to its network by introducing the channel TV5MONDE Style HD as part of the Connoisseur Pack. Featuring seven high definition channels including TV5MONDE Asie HD, the Pack will give customers an inside look at everything from classical music to arthouse films to travel, fashion and lifestyle. Both TV5MONDE Style HD & TV5MONDE Asie HD are available for a free preview on Starhub TV from November 30th to December 14th, 2016.TV5MONDE Style HD is the newest channel featured by TV5MONDE and was initially launched in 2015. The channel offers 100% Lifestyle programmes ranging over a variety of topics among which design & gardening, fashion & trends, gastronomy & lifestyle, travel & heritage. All the programmes are in French subtitled in English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese."We are very happy and thankful to see our programmes included in StarHub's new Connoisseur Pack. We believe TV5MONDE ASIE HD & TV5MONDE Style HD will answer growing interest on culture and lifestyle content and shows that our package strategy matches the ones of our partnered operators. StarHub's new channel pack will enable demanding and exclusive audiences to discover the unique programming of TV5MONDE's network," says Alexandre Muller, Managing Director of TV5MONDE Asia-Pacific.About TV5MONDELaunched in January 1984, TV5MONDE is one of the first and largest 24/7 cable TV cultural networks worldwide. With a total of 11 channels reaching 318 million homes worldwide on all platforms and over-the-top, TV5MONDE offers localized programming subtitled in 15 languages to the world's business and cultural elite as well as the vast global community of Francophiles. Besides TV5MONDE Style HD, TV5MONDE Asie HD (Channel 152 on StarHub) provides general entertainment programmes with cinema, TV series, documentaries, sport, news & current affairs, entertainment, lifestyle & youth programs.Source: TV5MONDECopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.