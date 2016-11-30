THIRD QUARTER: ORGANIC GROWTH IN CORE MARKETS



Borås, Sweden, 2016-11-30 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third quarter (July 2016 - September 2016)



-- Net Sales amounted to SEK 125.0 million (125.9), excluding exchange rate fluctuations net sales increased 3.2%. -- EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.1 million (20.0), reaching an EBITDA-margin of 10.5% (15.9). -- EBITDA was charged with nonrecurring costs of SEK 3.1 million (0.0). Accordingly adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 16.2 million (20.0), reaching an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0% (15.9). -- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 11.3 million (14.4), reaching an EBITA-margin of 9.1% (11.5).



Nine months (January 2016 - September 2016)



-- Net Sales amounted to SEK 380.8 million (390.2), down 2.4% compared with the preceding year. Excluding exchange rate fluctuations net sales increased 0.7%. -- EBITDA amounted to SEK 41.4 million (51.2), reaching an EBITDA-margin of 10.9% (13.1). -- EBITDA was charged with nonrecurring costs of SEK 3.4 million (0.0). Accordingly adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 44.8 million (51.2), reaching an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8% (13.1). -- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 29.7 million (33.4), reaching an EBITA-margin of 7.8% (8.6).



FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN SUMMARY 3 months 9 months Full year July-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec SEK million 2016 2015 2016 2015 2015 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------ Net Sales 125.0 125.9 380.8 390.2 528.4 Reported EBITDA 13.1 20.0 41.4 51.2 77.1 Adj. EBITDA 16.2 20.0 44.8 51.2 77.5 Reported EBITA 8.2 14.4 26.3 33.4 54.7 Adj. EBITA 11.3 14.4 29.7 33.4 55.1 Operating profit / Reported EBIT 5.8 11.9 18.9 25.9 44.7



Reported EBITDA margin 10.5% 15.9% 10.9% 13.1% 14.6% Adj. EBITDA margin 13.0% 15.9% 11.8% 13.1% 14.7% Reported EBITA margin 6.6% 11.5% 6.9% 8.6% 10.4% Adj. EBITA margin 9.1% 11.5% 7.8% 8.6% 10.4%



Borås, November 30, 2016.



The Board of Directors



Further information Olle Svensk, President and CEO. Esko Österbacka, CFO.



WA WallVision AB Ryssnäsgatan 8 PO Box 1 SE-501 13 Borås, Sweden www.wallvision.se +43 33 23 64 00



