Helsinki, 2016-11-30 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 30.11.2016 at 10.00 a.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Aktia Personalfond pf Legal Person Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Bengts, Mia Position: Other senior manager



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20161130092444_2



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Bank Abp LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-11-29 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870



Volume: 46 Unit price: 9.34000 Euro Volume: 487 Unit price: 9.34000 Euro Volume: 633 Unit price: 9.35000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 1166 Volume weighted average price: 9.34543 Euro



AKTIA BANK PLC



Sender: Head of IR Anna Gabrán, ir(at)aktia.fi



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, mass media, www.aktia.com



Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency services. Aktia operates mainly in the coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has approximately 350,000 customers who are served by some 1,000 employees at 47 branch offices and via online and telephone services. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com .