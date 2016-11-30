FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 30 NOVEMBER 2016



Fortum will supply secondary measure technology to reduce the nitrogen emissions (SNCR - Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction) on two boilers at a coal-fired power plant in Krakow, Poland owned by EDF Group. The installations will be erected in years 2017 (one boiler) and 2018 (second boiler).



"The delivery is a continuation of the combustion technology renewal project implemented at the Krakow power plant for which Fortum has provided expert services and technology. The systems delivered by Fortum will bring the nitrogen emissions of the Krakow power plant to clearly below the European Union's new emissions norms that will take effect in 2018," says Heikki Andersson, Vice President, Power Solutions, Fortum.



Since 2013, Fortum has made service-agreements with EDF Group worth nearly EUR 100 million, including the new agreements. In addition to Krakow, deliveries have also been made to the Wroclaw power plant.



Development and deliveries of emissions-reducing combustion technologies and the related expert services are part of Fortum's international offering. The upgrades are based on Fortum and MHPS's (former Babcock-Hitachi) more than 20 years of collaboration in product development of environmentally friendly combustion technology.



"For more than 20 years, we have delivered hundreds of nitrogen oxide-reducing low-NOx burners to power plants around the world. Many of the deliveries are based on long-term collaboration with our customer companies. For example, collaboration with the Krakow power plant started back in the mid-1990s" Heikki Andersson notes.



Fortum Corporation Group Communications



