

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade gap narrowed less than initially estimate in September, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit for September was EUR 77 million instead of EUR 70 million estimated earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 93 million.



Exports remained flat in September from a year ago, revised from a fall of 1.0 percent seen in the preliminary report.



At the same time, imports fell 1.0 percent annually in September, confirming the flash data published on November 7.



During the first nine months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 1.9 billion versus EUR 57 million shortfall in the same period of 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX