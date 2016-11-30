Spar Nord Bank expects to announce the financial statements on the following dates:



Date Event



09th February 2017 Annual Report 2016



26th April 2017 Annual General Meeting



03th May 2017 Quarterly Report - Q1



16th August 2017 Semi-Annual Report



1th November 2017 Quarterly Report - Q3



Sincerely yours, Spar Nord



Ole Madsen Senior Vice President, Communication & IR Telephone: +45 96344010 oma@sparnord.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=606554