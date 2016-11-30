

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to more than a 5-month low of 120.48 against the euro, from an early high of 119.46.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 141.52, 111.71 and 84.49 from early highs of 140.35, 110.85 and 83.97, respectively.



The yen edged down to 113.15 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 110.85.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly a 1-year low of 80.98 and nearly a 6-month low of 84.41 fro early highs of 80.06 and 83.46, respectively.



If the yen extend its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 114.00 against the greenback, 143.00 against the pound, 113.00 against the franc, 85.00 against the aussie, 84.00 against the kiwi and 88.00 against the loonie.



