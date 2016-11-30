Synnex Corporation: Concentrix Named in HfS "Winner's Circle" for Digital Contact Centers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Concentrix Named in HfS "Winner's Circle" for Digital Contact Centers





Fremont, CA - Nov. 30, 2016 - Concentrix Corporation (http://www.concentrix.com/) has been named to the "As-a-Service Winner's Circle" in the inaugural HfS Blueprint: Digitally Enabled Contact Center 2016.

According to the HfS report, "Concentrix is using design thinking and key technology partnerships to lead a digital contact center strategy." The Blueprint also recognized the company's "vision and strategy to be ahead of the market as a whole."

"Enterprises are increasingly challenged to carry out targeted customer campaigns and service strategies across multiple channels that result in measurable business outcomes for clients," said Concentrix President Chris Caldwell. "We provide relevant and channel-consistent customer messaging through a strategic balance of talent and technology. This independent industry recognition by HfS Research is a great reinforcement of our leadership in Digital Customer Engagement, a cornerstone to digital business transformation.

Winner's Circle organizations are those that demonstrate excellence and receive client recognition across eight ideals in execution and innovation.

According to the HfS report, "Concentrix is one service provider making some strides with baking design thinking into its approach with clients." The report cited an example of client/Concentrix collaboration that resulted in a vision of "future customer experience" as well as "tactics and a roadmap that were actionable."

For two years in a row, Concentrix has been honored twice in the same year for various Winner's Circle designations. The most recent was in April 2016 when it was named in the elite group of "As-a-Service Providers" in Contact Center Operations. The HfS report cited the ability of Concentrix to embrace the future As-a-Service economy, develop a high level of trust within the account management structure and apply automation that augments talent and impacts outcomes.

The Blueprint is a spin-off of the previously-published Contact Center Operations Blueprint and focuses on the digital elements of contact center Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), highlighting 12 Contact Center BPO service providers. The HfS definition of digitally-enabled contact center highlights the use of digital contact channels as well as digital capabilities to shape customer engagement strategy and omni-channel execution across the enterprise.

