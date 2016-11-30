

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling the trends in the Swiss economy suggested that the economic growth in the near future should remain close to its long-term average, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Wednesday.



The KOF economic barometer fell to 102.2 in November from revised 103.9 in October. Thus the upward trend observed since mid-2015 came to an end in November.



The strongest negative impulses came from the hotel and catering industry and manufacturing. The only positive impacts worth mentioning originated in the financial sector and the international economy, the think tank said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX