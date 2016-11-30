Harvest Fund Management Appoints Peregrine Communications

LONDON, November 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

China's leading asset management firm, Harvest Fund Management, has appointed Peregrine Communications to help Harvest build its brand with international investors. Harvest has a strong pedigree with an investment team of more than 200 managing $100bn for over 30 million clients.

Peregrine Communications was selected due to the firm's specialist knowledge and expertise within the asset management sector, and the remit includes strategy, design, messaging, media relations, thought leadership, digital media, and events.

Ashley Dale, Chief Business Development Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are delighted to be working with Peregrine Communications to help us as we begin to expand our global presence. International investors are underweight China, and as this changes and investors review their allocations, we want to make sure that Harvest is top of mind bringing a natural edge over international competitors because of our local reach, knowledge and expertise. We have a strong story to tell with an excellent track record and a sophisticated, effective approach. Peregrine will help us tell that story."

Anthony Payne, Chief Executive, Peregrine Communications, said:"We are very excited to have been selected by Harvest. Our work with exiting outward looking Chinese businesses goes back to 1992 when I was lucky enough to support the first mainland Chinese company, Brilliance China Automotive, to list its shares on the NYSE. Working with Harvest is an extraordinary opportunity to help tell a compelling story and help position Harvest as top of mind with investors as they review their allocations to China. China is the world's second biggest economy and is a centre of innovation. The next mega company is as likely to emerge from Shenzhen as Cupertino."

