

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economic growth moderated marginally in the three months ended September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose an unadjusted 2.7 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, slower than the 2.8 percent climb in the previous month.



In the first quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 2.3 percent.



On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 2.6 percent on year and final consumption expenditure registered an increase of 2.5 percent. At the same time gross fixed capital formation contracted by 0.4 percent.



After seasonal adjustments, the annual economic growth quickened to 3.0 percent in the September quarter from 2.2 percent in the June quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP advanced 1.0 percent from the second quarter, when it climbed by 0.7 percent.



