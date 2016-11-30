

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices edged up in November after falling a month ago, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices gained 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 0.2 percent fall a month ago. Prices were expected to remain flat in November.



Harmonized consumer prices also climbed 0.1 percent from prior year, offsetting October's 0.1 percent fall. The annual rate came in line with expectations.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent, the same pace of decrease as seen in October. This was the third consecutive fall in prices but slower than the expected 0.2 percent fall.



At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices slid 0.2 percent as economists had expected.



