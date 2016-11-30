Regulatory News:

As of 30 November 2016 the number of outstanding shares and votes in HiQ International AB (STO:HIQ) amount to 54,423,105 shares, out of which 12,000 are interim shares.

The 12,000 interim shares have been issued due to exercise of warrants.

HiQ International AB

The information was submitted for publication at 15.00 CET on 30 November 2016.

Contacts:

HiQ

Fredrik Malm

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 8 588 90 000, +46 704 200 017