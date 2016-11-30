Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 30 November 2016, the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (NCECP) (hereinafter referred to as the "Commission") set the prices for connecting to the natural gas systems by private clients.



Next year, residents wishing to have natural gas connection installed and natural gas supplied to their dwellings or other premises will have to pay 16.64% more for every meter of the pipeline laid, EUR 13.67 instead of EUR 11.72 (excluding VAT). The price for connecting to gas pipelines whatever the distance will increase by 13.61%, to EUR 228.12 (excluding VAT).



Natural gas launch services inclusion into connection fees - one of the reasons that contributed to the change of prices. Until now, residents planning to use gas for premises and water heating had to order two services separately - the connection to the natural gas systems and gas launch into the customer system services. In this way, customers had to make two payments - for connection to the pipeline works, and the gas launch into the customer system. As of 2017 residents for this service will be able to pay in one payment.



These rates will apply from 1 January 2017.



The rate for connecting to gas pipelines is calculated to every business or public sector client individually in accordance with the Methodology for Fixing Prices for Connection approved by the Commission.



