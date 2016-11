On 30th November, 2016 Board of AB "Vilniaus degtine" has approved the opinion on the announced circular of mandatory non-competitive tender offer by Marie Brizard Wine & Spirirts to buy up remaining ordinary shares of AB "Vilniaus degtine" (attached).



