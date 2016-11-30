Regulatory News:

The total number of shares in Gunnebo AB (publ) as per 30 June 2016 amounts to 77,050,848, divided into 76,320,001 ordinary shares and 730,847 shares of series C, corresponding to a total of 76 393 085,7 votes.

The increase of the number of shares and votes is due to that 50,000 ordinary shares were subscribed for and registered during November 2016 through the exercise of warrants issued under Incentive Program 2012/2016 which is now completed.

The Gunnebo Group is a global leader in security products, services and solutions with an offering covering cash management, safes and vaults, entrance security and electronic security for banks, retail, CIT, mass transit, public commercial buildings and industrial high-risk sites.

The Group has an annual turnover of €660 million, employs 5,500 people and has sales companies in 32 countries across Europe, Middle East Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas as well as Channel Partners on over 100 additional markets.

We make your world safer.

Contacts:

Gunnebo AB

Henrik Lange

President CEO

tel. +46 10 2095 057

or

Karin Wallström

Marketing Communication Director

tel. +46 10 2095 026