BDB Beefs Up Security Protocols to Protect Traders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, November 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

BDB Ltd. announces today it's achievements in leading the Binary Options industry in website and client safety. Banc De Binary was first established in 2013 as the first fully regulated binary options brokerage firm. In no time at all, this trading powerhouse became an industry leader. Among others, BDB prides itself on its strict compliance with all regulatory aspects of CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission). Competing brokerages routinely defer to BDB with its wide range of tradable assets, top of the line trading platform, and its highly-advanced security features.

The issue of security is a top priority for BDB. The online trading industry is riddled with unregulated brokerages with sloppy security. For BDB, a zero-compromise policy on security is cemented in place. To this end, all financial transactions are undertaken with a firm adherence to SSL (Secure Socket Layer) protocols and strict legal requirements. BDB uses advanced encryption technology for maximum privacy controls, and any suspicious activities are immediately reported to the compliance team for investigation and speedy resolution.

While other brokerages may pay lip service to high-end encryption protocols, BDB makes it a bedrock feature. The company also uses advanced technology in MaxMind to guarantee the legitimacy of all transactions. Once traders open an account at BDB, transactions are processed with an additional secure socket layer for enhanced safety and privacy. For example, credit card processing can be conducted via 3D Secure technology, which provides an extra layer of impervious firewall to hacking and interception of data.

EV SSL verification is guaranteed to all traders at BDB. Transparency and credibility merge perfectly with security on site. The company is committed to the KYC (Know Your Customer) process, which ensures that clients are prepared for online trading and fully understand the risks it entails. All potential acts of fraud are rooted out at their source, including money laundering, identity theft, hacking and phishing scams. Thanks to a strict identification process for protecting client funds, any blip on the radar is instantly forwarded to the security team.

With watertight security on site, this online brokerage conducts itself with the highest levels of integrity in all financial transactions. The security framework ensures that client data is safe while clients are online, or offline. Regulatory protocol states that BDB only offers its trading services to clients in fully regulated jurisdictions. Non-regulated territories are barred from participating in online trading activity at BDB.

In terms of payments processing, all deposits and withdrawals are guaranteed secure. Transactions are processed quickly and efficiently. Available funding options include bank wires, a variety of credit cards and other online payment systems. With multiple payment options available, and a minimum deposit of just $250, it is no wonder that BDB has gained universal popularity.

Despite there being a minimum deposit requiremnet, traders of BDB can trade with just $1, and potentially receive payouts on successful trades up to 90%. As soon as a client submits a Withdrawal Request, the Back Office Department will process it within 24 hours. Once done, the amount requested will reach the client directly through the same method used to deposit the funds.

Clients remain the top priority at BDB, giving explanation as to why the company has invested so much of its resources into protecting its traders. When it comes to secure financial transactions, BDB has taken every measure possible to ensure a safe binary options trading experience. It is no wonder BDB has earned the title as one of the "World's Largest Binary Option Operators."

About BDB

Since its inception, BDB has undergone exponential growth. As a pioneer in its field and one of the industry leaders, BDB is committed to providing traders with an all-inclusive trading experience. This includes offering an intuitive trading platform, effective trading tools, a wealth of educational material, a wide range of global underlying assets, trade options and a responsive support team. In their quest to provide a safe and transparent trading environment, BDB offers top quality binary options services and is constantly striving to improve their products and offerings.