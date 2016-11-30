sprite-preloader
30.11.2016 | 15:21
PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, November 30

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (the "Company")

(incorporated in Guernsey under registration number 41996)

Resignation of Director

30 November 2016

Pursuant to the Chairman's Review in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2016 regarding Board Governance, and the previous announcement made on 16 September 2016, the Company wishes to announce the resignation ofMs Jeannette Etherden as non-executive director of theboard of directors of the Companywith effect from 30 November 2016.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


