Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2016) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") , today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Asia Synergy Technologies ("AST"), has reached CA$50M in revenue for 2016 after less than four months of operations.

AST reached the milestone after processing approximately CA$25M worth of plastic-based raw materials and copper orders through its Gold River platform during the months of October and November. Following a limited launch earlier this year, AST reports that more clients are being registered on Gold River as they increasingly begin to recognize the platform's value-added capabilities, particularly when it comes to the financial services features.

"The credit landscape for commercial clients in China is vastly different than that in North America," commented Peak CEO Johnson Joseph after returning from a recent trip to Shanghai. "For a number of reasons, mostly related to the Chinese government's imposed restrictions on the gathering of information on citizens, there are really no credit bureau reporting agencies such as Equifax in China, and therefore no credit scoring system. That may eventually change, but for now, banks and financial institutions have no reference point and are left to their own devices when it comes time to determining the credit worthiness of companies. This makes credit extremely tough to come by in China and companies are willing to pay a considerable premium for it. This provides AST with an incredible opportunity."

"Because qualifying for lines of credit and other forms of financing is so difficult in China, there are tens of thousands of companies every month who are desperately looking for a solution to their short-term cash flow needs. Bringing a viable solution to those companies is the unique opportunity that AST and Zhonghai Wanyue (Mr. Jiang Wang's company) are poised to capitalize on. The materials trading transactions currently being done through Gold River are merely setting the table for the more lucrative financial services to come," concluded Mr. Joseph.

In addition to being able to purchase raw materials, AST is marketing Gold River as a platform that gives companies access to receivables and inventory factoring, purchase order financing and other forms of credit to help them manage their cash flow problems. Judging by the almost 60 clients that have registered their companies on Gold River in October and November, this appears to be a proposition that is appealing to those in China's industrial sectors.

About November 28, 2016 Warrants

Peak also provided the following summary regarding the Company's share purchase warrants with an expiry date of November 28, 2016. Of the total 25,000,000 warrants, 6,425,000 were exercised, including 1,750,000 on November 28, 2016, netting the Company a total of $321,250. This means that 18,575,000 warrants expired without being exercised, reducing the Company's number of shares outstanding on a fully-diluted basis by that same amount.

