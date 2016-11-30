Global Inverter Technology Air Conditioner Market to Grow 12% by 2020 - Key Vendors are Daikin Industries, Haier & Johnson Controls - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Inverter Technology Air Conditioner Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global inverter technology air conditioner market to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of latest trends in the market is inclusion of value-added features to justify the high cost of inverter technology air conditioners. In recent times, manufacturers are focusing on providing value-added features such as four-way swing option, virus filters, and stylish design elements with inverter technology air conditioners in order to justify the higher price of these products. The benefits of inverter technology are also being promoted as features. Manufacturers are also differentiating their products with the inclusion of smart connect features and smart diagnosis enabled through NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity. For instance, Samsung introduced its new range of smart air conditioners, which offer high energy savings and cooling experience. The product is equipped with the world's first new 8-pole motor in its digital inverter compressor.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is manufacturer and retailer perspective: Innovative inverter technology creating opportunity for new and upgrade purchases. New and replacement purchases upon the damage of previously owned air conditioners are high. However, to increase the upgrade sales of durable consumer goods like air conditioners, which have more than 8-10 years of average life, technological innovation in product offerings becomes extremely essential.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is lack of standardization for interface and core frequency control algorithm. The adoption of inverter technology for the manufacture of household air conditioners has been low due to insufficient development and integration of components, poor reliability, high capital cost, and failure of demonstration installations that can produce the expected energy savings.

Key vendors:



Daikin Industries

Haier

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Samsung

Toshiba Carrier

United Technologies



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by retail format



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix

