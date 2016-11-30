Research and Markets - Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market to Reach $420 Million by 2025 - Key Vendors are Animas Corporation, Beta Bionic & Pancreum

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $420.5 million by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing concern of industry stakeholders in the development of innovative treatments, changing living pattern of the newer generations, recent technological developments of artificial Pancreas Device System and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on device type the market is segmented into control - to - range (CTR) system, threshold suspended device system and control - to - target (CTT) system.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Artificial Pancreas Device System across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Companies Mentioned:



Animas Corporation

Beta Bionics, Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical

Insulet

JDRF

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Pancreum, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

TypeZero Technologies, LLC

