Research and Markets - LED Emergency Lighting Market to Grow 11% by 2022 - Key Vendors are Acuity Brands, Best Lighting Products & IOTA Engineering

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global LED Emergency Lighting Market Analysis & Forecast, 2016- 2022" report to their offering.

The global LED emergency lighting market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to the integration of the security industry with LED lighting, changing the paradigm of the lighting industry to the electronics & healthcare industry and the continuous advancement in upcoming products. Increasing uncertainties in terms of sudden natural calamities and terrorist attacks have increased the need for taking necessary precautions before any mishap occurs.



This factor has made various companies start investing in the emergency LED lighting market as the business is growing at a rapid pace. The smart homes market along with customization benefits and continuously falling average selling price (ASP) of LED lights are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, designing challenges while using LED, and a lack of standards and the associated interoperability issues are restraining the growth of the global LED emergency lighting market.

The U.S. generated the maximum amount of revenue in the year 2015 in the global LED emergency lighting industry as compared to other countries, whereas India has the maximum potential to grow in the forecast period.The U.S has always been on the forefront of the world map when it comes to technological advancement. While profiling major companies it has been found out that most of the renowned companies are US based, giving significant impetus to the growth of this market in the US as well as the whole of North America.

Companies Mentioned:



Acuity Brands Inc.

AMS AG

Best Lighting Products

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Fulham Co., Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

IOTA Engineering, L.L.C.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand S.A.

McWong International Inc.

NVC Lighting

OSRAM Licht AG

Pace Electronics Corporation

Phenix lighting ( Xiamen ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Ventilux



Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Scope and Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Global LED Emergency Lighting Market Size & Forecast



5 Global LED Emergency Lighting Market, By System Type



6 Global LED Emergency Lighting Market, By Geography



7 Company Profile



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3ldxmv/global_led

