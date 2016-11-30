MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Outsell, which drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle, announced today that it is hosting a webinar with Automotive News on the topic, "2017 Auto Dealer's Guide To Customer Retention," on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 2:00 pm Eastern.

After many years of above average unit sales, automotive brands are approaching a potential steep sales decline in 2017. In this highly competitive market, the dealers poised to pull ahead are those that know how to keep the customers they have.

When it costs 7x more to acquire a new customer than to keep an existing one, customer retention is key. With the right mix of communication channels and individualized content, dealers can reduce customer attrition and stay top of mind when shoppers are ready to purchase again.

In this webinar, dealers will learn best practices directly from their peers on how to retain customers by:

Deploying a strong cadence of communications through online and offline channels

Capitalizing on their loyalty programs

Maximizing customer satisfaction through reputation management

Utilizing dynamic, behaviorally targeted customer retention campaigns

Who: Panelists: Billy Frank, General Manager at Clear Lake Infiniti; Ed Borg, Digital Marketing Manager at Hennessy Automobile Companies; Michele Hall, E-Commerce Director, Lawrence Hall Auto Group, and Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell. Moderator: Jim Treece, News Editor at Automotive News.

What: "2017 Auto Dealer's Guide To Customer Retention"

Where: Your computer

When: Thursday, December 1, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Eastern

How: To register for the free event or if you have questions, please visit:

http://www.outsell.com/events/

Webinar Registration Link

Email powerTRAINING@autonews.com

About Outsell

Outsell drives more revenue for auto dealers by transforming how they engage customers and prospects throughout their lifecycle. Dealers using Outsell's proprietary technology are tipped off when customers are most ready to engage, buy or service. Outsell makes dealers lives easier by keeping them in front of customers on a consistent, individualized basis and automating follow up. The Outsell multi-channel customer engagement platform manages millions of interactions every month for dealers representing all major automotive brands.

Media Contact

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

Email Contact

+1.617.640.9278



