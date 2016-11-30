

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets endured a choppy trading session Wednesday and finished the day in the green. Energy stocks were among the top performing stocks on reports that OPEC reached an agreement to cut production. Bank stocks also turned in a solid performance.



OPEC has reportedly agreed to cut production by around 1.2 million barrels a day at its meeting today in Vienna. According to reports, most of the cuts will come from the largest exporter of oil, Saudi Arabia.



Aided by the European Central Bank's monetary stimulus measures and other efforts, inflation in the euro area is expected to return to the bank's objective of below but close to 2 percent by 2018-2019, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Wednesday.



In an interview with Spanish daily El País, Draghi said that the bank is firmly committed to preserve the very substantial degree of monetary accommodation to secure inflationary target.



The Governing Council would decide upon changing the size of asset purchase program and extension of purchases at the December 8 meeting, Draghi said. The outlook for U.K. financial stability remains challenging, the Bank of England said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report on Wednesday.



The bank said the economy has entered a period of adjustment following the referendum. The likelihood that some U.K. specific risks to financial stability could materialize remains elevated.



Risks associated with the global environment also remain elevated, the bank cautioned. The US election has reinforced existing vulnerabilities.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.43 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.64 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.19 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.59 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.17 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.38 percent.



In Frankfurt, Linde soared 4.83 percent as U.S. industrial gas group Praxair resumed discussions with the German rival concerning a potential merger of equals.



BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen dropped between 0.5 and 1.5 percent. Media reports suggest that the South Korean government plans to ban sales of certain cars made by BMW AG, Porsche AG and Nissan Motor Co., for alleged fabrication of environmental certification documents.



Commberzbank advanced 2.45 percent and Deutsche Bank added 1.53 percent.



In Paris, Airbus dipped 0.26 percent after announcing it would cut 1,164 jobs and transfer another 325 positions under the restructuring plan announced in September.



Societe Generale gained 1.72 percent and BNP Paribas rose 0.72 percent.



Technip jumped 5.37 percent and Total climbed 2.36 percent.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland fell 1.37 percent after it failed the latest Bank of England stress tests on the U.K. banking system.



Royal Dutch Shell increased 3.95 percent and BP gained 3.82 percent. Tullow Oil also surged 13.32 percent.



Britvic jumped 4.29 percent after the soft drinks firm reported a 10 percent increase in fiscal 2016 pretax profit.



Novo Nordisk advanced 3.43 percent in Copenhagen after announcing the headline results from the DEVOTE trial confirming the cardiovascular safety of Tresiba vs. insulin glargine.



Eurozone inflation accelerated to a 31-month high in November on food prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation rose to 0.6 percent in November, in line with expectations, from 0.5 percent in October. This was the highest since April 2014, when inflation was 0.7 percent.



A measure of the current economic situation in the euro area rose for the sixth consecutive month in November to the strongest level in nine months, survey data from Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Wednesday.



The euro-coin indicator climbed to 0.45 in November from 0.38 in October. This was the highest score since February, when it marked 0.47.



German retail sales logged the fastest growth in more than five years in October, figures from Destatis revealed Wednesday.



Retail sales grew 2.4 percent from prior month in October, faster than the expected 1 percent increase and reversed a 1.5 percent drop in September. This was the fastest growth since June 2011, when sales climbed 2.6 percent.



German unemployment declined as expected in November, report said citing the Federal Labor Agency on Wednesday. The number of people out of work decreased by 5,000 in November from prior month, in line with expectations.



Germany's unemployment rate decreased slightly in October, the labor force survey published by Destatis showed Wednesday. The jobless rate fell to an adjusted 4.1 percent in October from 4.2 percent in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.



France's inflation increased in November on higher energy and food prices, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Inflation rose to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent in October. The annual rate came in line with expectations.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom fell sharply in November, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Wednesday with an index score of -8. That was well shy of expectations for a reading of -4 after coming in at -3 in October.



After reporting weaker than expected job growth in the previous month, payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing that U.S. private sector employment increased by much more than expected in the month of November.



The report said private sector employment jumped by 216,000 jobs in November following a downwardly revised increase of 119,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to climb by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 147,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



While a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a bigger than expected increase in U.S. personal income in the month of October, the report also said personal spending rose by less than anticipated.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.6 percent in October after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in September. Economists had expected income to rise by about 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending rose by 0.3 percent in October following an upwardly revised 0.7 percent advance in September. Spending had been expected to climb by 0.5 percent, matching the growth originally reported for the previous month.



Growth in Chicago-area business activity saw a significant acceleration in the month of November, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Wednesday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer jumped to 57.6 in November from 50.6 in October, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in regional business activity. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 52.0.



Pending home sales in the U.S. saw a slight increase in the month of October, the National Association of Realtors revealed in a report on Wednesday. NAR said its pending home sales index inched up by 0.1 percent to 110.0 in October after climbing by 1.4 percent to a revised 109.9 in September.



