Tele2 AB (publ), (Tele2), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B), today announced that Tele2's total number of shares has increased with 55,201,369 shares.

The change refers to an issue of 2,522,333 new A shares and 52,679,036 new B shares in November with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"), in order to maintain the company's financial strength in connection with the acquisition of TDC Sweden. The Rights Issue was approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on October 27, 2016.

As of November 30, 2016, the total number of shares in Tele2 amounts to 506,284,708 of which 22,783,243 are class A shares with ten votes each, 481,602,465 are class B shares with one vote each and 1,899,000 are class C shares with one vote each. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 711,333,895. The total number of votes in the company excluding 2,650,947 class B shares and 1,899,000 class C shares held in treasury amounts to 706,783,948.

This information is information that Tele2 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18.00 CET on November 30, 2016.

TELE2 IS ONE OF EUROPE'S FASTEST GROWING TELECOM OPERATORS, ALWAYS PROVIDING CUSTOMERS WITH WHAT THEY NEED FOR LESS. We have 17 million customers in 9 countries. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2015, we had net sales of SEK 27 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.8 billion. For definitions of measures, please see the last page of the Annual report 2015.

