NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a performance by comedian Frank Caliendo at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. Hotel and dinner packages will also be available on the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, December 2 at 11 a.m. Eastern exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800)745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $40 plus applicable fees.

Four Winds New Buffalo will be offering hotel and dinner packages along with tickets to the Frank Caliendo performance. The Hard Rock option is available for $420 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, March 3, and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $520and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, March 3 and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Comedian, actor, and impressionist Frank Caliendo has been making people laugh his entire life. He is well known for his impressions of famous personalities Donald Trump, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Robert DeNiro; politicians George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama; broadcasters John Madden, Charles Barkley and Jon Gruden; and talk show hosts Dr. Phil, Jay Leno, and David Letterman.

On stage, Caliendo's high energy act is a blend of observations, impressions, characters and anecdotal stories that start at a frenetic pace and never let up. Appropriately described by the Hollywood Reporter as "a combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey," Caliendo is one comedian that should not be missed.

After completing an impressive 10-year run on the "FOX NFL Sunday Pregame" show, Frank recently found a new home over at ESPN, where he joined the cast of the "Sunday NFL Countdown". Realizing that ESPN has a plethora of strong personalities, Frank has added to his already vast arsenal of impressions, a new set of highly entertaining sports persona, including analysts like Jon Gruden, Mel Kiper, Jr., Ron "Jaws" Jaworski, Coach Mike Ditka, Adam Schefter, and Chris "Boomer" Berman.

Beyond ESPN's NFL show, Frank's segments have appeared on "Sports Center" and his "Gruden QB Camp" segments and Super Bowl "Richard Sherman 30 for 30" mocumentary have gone viral across the web.

An eleven-year veteran of television sketch comedy as a cast member on Madtv and starring in his own series Frank TV, Caliendo has been a fixture on television for the last decade. He has comedy specials that run regularly on TBS and Comedy Central and he is a regular on the talk show circuit performing on such shows as The View, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Tonight Show, and Late Show with David Letterman.

Though Frank can be highly known for his variety of sports-related impressions, he makes his live shows appealing for everyone in the audience by continually including a little bit of every major genre - sports, political figures, and celebrities. Frank's live shows are also clean and family friendly (be sure to check with venue for age restrictions due to gaming and/or alcohol).

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment.php.

Reservations and Information

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, or Four Winds Dowagiac®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866)494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3086216



Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



Joanne Tedesco

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7210

jtedesco@dresnerco.com



