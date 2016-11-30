This IT-Notice contains a technical overview and implementation process of a Two Factor Authentication solution, 2FA, for Nasdaq Trade Reporting Web, TRACK. This information is directed primarily to IT staff, secondarily to administrators of the TRACK application as well as the end users.



Introduction



As previously communicated, Nasdaq is in a process of implementing a 2FA solution in order to streamline the login procedure to all our web-based applications. First application to adapt 2FA was CMS Web, and we are now about to start the next phase, implementation of 2FA for Nasdaq Trade Reporting Web, TRACK.



The 2FA solution to be implemented is provided by SafeNet and can be used on smartphones, tablets and/or computers. Once 2FA implementation is completed, users will be authenticated with username, password and a one-time passcode generated by the SafeNet MobilePASS app/software.



Timeline



The enrollment period of 2FA for TRACK will open in January 2017 with an expected completion in March 2017. When the enrollment period starts, users will be requested to enroll as part of the standard login procedure to TRACK.



Users will have a maximum of ten login attempts available using the old authentication method (username & password only) before the enrollment to 2FA is mandated.



NOTE: For those interested, there is a possibility to enroll already in December 2016. If this option is preferred by your organization, please contact tradereporting@nasdaq.com



Enrollment prerequisites



Before the enrollment of 2FA, all device(s) to be used for creation of one-time passcodes should be prepared for the MobilePASS app/software and token installation. For easy and trouble-free usage we recommend the use of smartphones, but local software installations are also possible:



-- Smartphones/Tablets - Download the app SafeNet MobilePASS from your Apple App Store, Blackberry AppWorld or the Android Play Store -- Desktop computers - Download the applicable SafeNet MobilePASS from SafeNet's webpage . There are two versions available: One version for installation and another for download and execution directly (portable USB flash memory)



NOTE: The initial installation of MobilePASS app/software requires local administrative privileges. If the end user is not allowed to install the app/software, please make it available on the verified platform. After the installation has been completed, the usage of the app/software does not require administrative privileges



NOTE: SafeNet MobilePASS app/software can be installed already now but please note that the tokens will be issued as part of the enrollment process



Preparatory steps



Provided the preparatory steps described further down have been taken, the enrollment process will be fully self-service i.e. the end user can enroll without assistance of Nasdaq or an administrator.



The following preparatory steps are recommended before the enrollment period starts:



1. Identify the TRACK Administrator(s) within your company. Nasdaq can assist with this if needed 2. Identify the TRACK users within your company. Nasdaq can assist with this if needed 3. Inform all TRACK users of the upcoming change and the enrollment process 4. TRACK Administrator needs to ensure that all user accounts are individual. All potentially shared accounts need to be changed or removed. With the new 2FA Single Sign-On solution, the use of shared email address will be strongly discouraged



NOTE: Only use e-mail addresses that are being owned by you as a member, do not use shared or generic email addresses such as username@gmail.com or user.name@hotmail.com



1. Please mark email address bbsupport@nasdaq.com as "trusted" in order to avoid information to be lost in the junkmail or hit by a firewall 2. Decide which device(s) should be used for each TRACK user



Contact details for assistance



Please visit our 2FA website for latest updates regarding the 2FA project: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/2fa



For questions or concerns regarding 2FA or over the supported platforms for the SafeNet MobilePASS, please contact Technical Support: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6280



For TRACK user or password questions, please contact BB Support: bbsupport@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7400



For early enrollment (in December 2016), please contact Trade Reporting: tradereporting@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



BB Support



+46 8 405 7400 bbsupport@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=606784