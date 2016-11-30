NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 30, 2016) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TerraVia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVIA) between August 8, 2016 and November 7, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra/terravia-holdings

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that TerraVia made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company's products caused gastrointestinal distress, such as nausea and vomiting; and (2) as a result, statements about TerraVia's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 7, 2016, Bloomberg published an article alleging that an algal flour ingredient provided by TerraVia causes consumers to become sick, and that Rosa Foods will be removing the ingredient altogether from its product formulations by early 2017. When this information was released, shares of TerraVia declined in value, causing investors harm.

If you suffered a loss in TerraVia you have until January 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

