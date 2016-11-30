NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 30, 2016) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Agria Corporation (NYSE: GRO) between December 16, 2011 through November 4, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period Agria made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants engaged in trading to artificially inflate Agria's stock price in order to meet the New York Stock Exchange's continuing listing standards and avoid delisting; (2) Agria lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Agria's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 3, 2016, trading of Agria ADSs was suspended, following an investigation by the New York Stock Exchange, which uncovered alleged evidence of insiders engaging in trading intended to artificially inflate Agria's stock price.

If you suffered a loss in Agria you have until January 9, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

