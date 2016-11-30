sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 30.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,735 Euro		-0,045
-5,77 %
WKN: A0M5WW ISIN: US00850H1032 Ticker-Symbol: 4ACA 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRIA CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIA CORPORATION ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRIA CORPORATION ADR
AGRIA CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRIA CORPORATION ADR0,735-5,77 %