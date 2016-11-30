

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Fast food giant McDonald's announced that it is expanding fresh beef patties test to 75 locations in northeast Oklahoma, based on the positive feed back from customers.



The test initially began in May at just 14 restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



Customers will not get fresh patties on every menu item, but on any Quarter Pounder burger, including the Quarter Pounder with cheese, the Double Quarter Pounder with cheese, the Quarter Pounder Deluxe, and the Bacon Clubhouse Burger.



'These burgers are hotter and juicer than our previous quarter pound patties and are made with fresh, 100-percent North American beef that's simply seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper,' McDonald's chef Chad Schafer said in a statement.



The move from the struggling burger giant comes at a time when it is competing against rival Wendy's, which touts on fresh beef in its burgers.



