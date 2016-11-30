DoubleVerify Launches New Solution to Safeguard Advertisers from 'Fake News' Online

Enhanced DV technology eliminates ads from sites that promote inflammatory & politically-charged content

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --DoubleVerify(DV), the recognized leader in digital quality solutions, today announced the launch of its newest offering that safeguards advertisers from sites that promote inflammatory, politically-charged stories, which often use unsubstantiated claims to try to pose as legitimate news sites.

The new offering from DV is the industry's broadest effort yet to stem the flow of ad dollars that fund the ongoing support of these deceptive sites.

Traffic to several hundreds of these sites featuring fake news-like content has nearly doubled in the last month alone. These deceptive sites use inflammatory content to motivate millions of consumers to read and recirculate their stories to friends and family through social media. As a result, the sites are attracting significant ad dollars by posing as credible news and content sources. The new offering from DV provides advertisers with the transparency and protection they need to make fully informed media decisions.

"Trust and transparency are critical to the growth of digital media," said Wayne Gattinella, DoubleVerify CEO. "Our newest offering shines a bright light on the fake news sites that are deceiving millions of consumers and siphoning millions of media dollars from unsuspecting brand advertisers."

This new offering is available as part of the DV Digital Impression Quality suite of services. It is also available to all major programmatic buying platforms enabling advertisers to avoid these sites as part of their pre-bid screening efforts.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (DV) is the marketing technology and services company that authenticates the quality and performance of marketing investments across digital and social platforms.DoubleVerify authenticates the quality of digital media for the world's largest brands, and publishers alike. The DV Authentic Impression® delivers a precise and holistic view of value across media placements, consumer engagement and consumer profiles. Since 2008, DV has been focused on building a better industry and driving results for hundreds of Fortune 500 companies. Learn more atdoubleverify.com.