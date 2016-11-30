Complete Chip and Module Fabrication Processes Overviews and Cost Estimation of Wolfspeed CGHV40100F RF GaN HEMT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wolfspeed CGHV40100F RF GaN HEMT: Analysis" report to their offering.

Wolfspeed, now Infineon, offers a large range of GaN RF products. The devices are in broad demand throughout energy, electronics, industry, transportation and military telecommunications sectors. The CGHV40100 is an unmatched gallium-nitride (GaN) high-electron-mobility transistor operating from a 50-volt rail and up to 3-GHz.

The CGHV40100 device includes a single GaN on SiC HEMT die with an area of 4.17mm2. The device is manufactured on ultra-thin wafer with gold vias to make the source connection. The HEMT shows the typical GaN Epitaxy structure for lateral device and a source connected field plate.

The device is assembled in a SOT467C package, with ceramic substrate materials which have an excellent combination of electrical, mechanical and thermal properties. The flange material is CuMoCu heatsink.

The report also includes complete chip and module fabrication processes overviews and cost estimation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview / Introduction

- Executive Summary

- Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

3. Physical Analysis

- Synthesis of the Physical Analysis

- Package View & Dimensions

- Package Opening

- Package Cross-Section

- Process Characteristics

3.1 HEMT

- Package View & Dimensions

- Package Opening

- Package Cross-Section

- Process Characteristics

4. Manufacturing Process Flow

- Package View & Dimensions - Package Opening - Package Cross-Section - Process Characteristics

5. Cost Analysis

- Synthesis of the Cost Analysis

- Main Steps of Economic Analysis

- Yields Explanation

5.1 Die cost analysis

- Package View & Dimensions - Package Opening - Package Cross-Section - Process Characteristics

5.2 Packaging cost analysis

- Package View & Dimensions

- Package Opening

5.3 Component cost

6. Packaging cost analysis

- Financial Results & Correction Factors

- Manufacturer Price

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqxtck/wolfspeed

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716