Research and Markets - Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market to Reach $906 Million by 2021 - Key Vendors are Brainlab, Karl Storz & Scopis

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Surgical Navigation Systems Market by Application, Technology, Patient Care Setting - Forecasts to 2021" report to their offering.

The global surgical navigation systems market is expected to reach USD 906.8 million by 2021 from USD 662.5 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2016 - 2021).

Growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures; growing number of product approvals and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations among market players; increasing incidence of orthopedic and neurological disorders; and high prevalence of ENT disorders. However, the high cost of surgical navigation systems and product recalls are likely to create a negative impact on the growth of this market.

Significant R&D activities are being undertaken in order to develop technologically advanced surgical navigation systems. This has attracted investors, prominent market players, and government bodies to invest in the development of surgical navigation systems.

The market in Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as growing awareness and availability of surgical navigation systems, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and increasing medical tourism in this region. In addition to this, the expansion of key players in developing Asian economies further supports the growth of the Asian market

Companies Mentioned:

Amplitude Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Brainlab AG

Fiagon GmbH (A Subsidiary of Fiagon AG)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

Medtronic PLC

Scopis GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Surgical Navigation Systems Market, By Application

7 Surgical Navigation Systems Market, By Technology

8 Surgical Navigation Systems Market, By Patient Care Setting

9 Surgical Navigation Systems Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m44x5c/surgical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716