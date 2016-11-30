Research and Markets - Global System-in-Package Market 2016-2020: Growth of OSAT Vendors with Amkor Technology, ASE, JCET, SPIL & UTAC Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global System-in-Package Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global SiP market to grow at a CAGR of 10.29% during the period 2016-2020.

Global SiP Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend gaining traction in this market is growth of OSAT vendors. The number of OSATs in APAC, especially China, is growing at a considerable pace, as these companies have strong liquidity and financial backing. This enables OSATs to have adequate funds for R&D and capacity expansion. Moreover, governmental support toward the development of the semiconductor industry from major APAC countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan is propelling the growth of these facilities.

According to the report, the increasing requirement in the semiconductor market to offer cost-effective and efficient semiconductor products is driving the demand for SiP packaging technology. The utilization of copper wires instead of the conventional gold wires for the connections within the chips in 3D semiconductor packaging is allowing vendors to reduce their costs significantly.

Further, the report states that the semiconductor packaging vendors are affected by the fluctuating foreign exchange rates due to the need of importing and exporting raw material across the globe. The instability of the world economy such as the slowdown of the Chinese economy and Britain's exit from the EU has led to volatile and unpredictable exchange rates. As a result, global players in the market are not able to anticipate future conditions and are likely to incur significant monetary losses in international trade.

Key vendors

Amkor Technology

ASE

JCET

SPIL

UTAC

Other prominent vendors

ChipMOS Technology

ChipSiP Technology

NANIUM

Octavo Systems

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Technology overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Market segmentation by interconnect technology

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Appendix

