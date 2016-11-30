Global Carbon Nanomaterials Opportunity Report 2016-2025: Assessment of carbon nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Carbon Nanomaterials Global Opportunity Report" report to their offering.
This is a golden era for nanostructured carbon materials research. Graphitic carbon materials such as carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene are the strongest, lightest and most conductive fibres known to man, with a performance-per-weight greater than any other material. In direct competition in a number of markets, they are complementary in others.
Once the most promising of all nanomaterials, CNTs face stiff competition in conductive applications from graphene and other 2D materials and in mechanically enhanced composites from nanocellulose.
However, after considerable research efforts, numerous multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available. Super-aligned CNT arrays, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, batteries, polymer composites, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.
Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. SWNTs are regarded as one of the most promising candidates to utilized as building blocks in next generation electronics.
Two-dimensional(2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of nanomaterials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.
This 778 page report on the carbon nanotubes, graphene and 2D materials and nanodiamonds market is by far the most comprehensive and authoritative report produced.
- Production volumes, estimated to 2025
- Commercialization timelines and technology trends
- Carbon nanotubes and graphene products, now and planned
- Comparative analysis of carbon nanotubes and graphene
- Assessment of carbon nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles
-Assessment of end user markets for carbon nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles
- Unique assessment tools for the carbon nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real opportunities in carbon nanomaterials are
- Company profiles of carbon nanotubes, graphene, 2D materials and nanodiamonds producers and product developers, including products, target markets and contact details
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Introduction
4 Carbon Nanotubes
5 Graphene
6 Nanodiamonds
7 Other 2D Materials
8 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Carbon Nanotubes
9 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis
10 Graphene Synthesis
11 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure
12 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization
13 Regulations And Standards
14 Carbon Nanotubes Patents
15 Graphene Patents And Publications
16 Technology Readiness Level
17 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis
18 Graphene End User Market Segment Analysis
19 Nanodiamonds End User Segment Analysis
20 Adhesives
21 Aerospace
22 Automotive
23 Biomedical & Healthcare
24 Coatings
25 Composites
26 Electronics And Photonics
27 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration
28 Filtration And Separation
29 Lubricants
30 Sensors
31 Textiles And Apparel
32 3D Printing
33 Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product Developers 501-624 (181 Company Profiles)
34 Graphene Producers And Product Developers 625- 751 (187 Company Profiles)
35 Nanodiamonds Producers (13 Company Profiles)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gfsdjj/the_carbon
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716