Polyacrylamide Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2021 - Rising Demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery in Emerging Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyacrylamide Market by Type (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic), Application (Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Mineral Processing), Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The polyacrylamide market is estimated to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021.

In recent years, the Enhance Oil Recovery (EOR) technology is being rapidly adopted by many countries, due to the shortage of current oil resources and difficulties in finding new oil fields that has resulted in energy crises. In the EOR technology, surfactant polymers are injected into a reservoir to reduce interfacial tension between oil and water that helps wipe out trapped oil from the reservoir rock.

This consequently leads to increased oil production. Thus, the growing demand for enhanced oil recovery is expected to fuel the growth of the polyacrylamide market, as polyacrylamide is the most commonly used polymer in this application. However, the requirement of high capital expenditure for establishing polyacrylamide production plant creates high entry barriers for the small players, which may restrain the growth of the market.

Rising demand for enhanced oil recovery in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is one of the major factors expected to drive the polyacrylamide market. Asia-Pacific was the largest market for polyacrylamide in 2015. Increasing demand for polyacrylamide in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the polyacrylamide market in Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned:

Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co.Ltd

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co.,Ltd

BASF SE

Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

Jiangsu Feymer Technology Co Ltd

Kemira OYJ

Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd

Petrochina Daqing Refining & Chemical Company

Shadong Polymer Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

SNF Floerger Group

Xitao Polymer Co Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Polyacrylamide Market, by Application

8 Polyacrylamide Market, by Type

9 Polyacrylamide Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmftgn/polyacrylamide

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716