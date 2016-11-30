Com Hem Holding AB (publ) ("Com Hem") hereby makes public that the number of shares and votes in Com Hem as per November 30, 2016 amounts to 188,950,640.

In accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2016 Com Hem has in November executed a further reduction of the share capital by way of cancellation of 3,923,379 treasury shares. In total since the 2016 Annual General Meeting, Com Hem has cancelled 17,692,736 treasury shares (a reduction of approximately 8.6%).

Hence, as per November 30, 2016, the number of shares and votes in Com Hem amounts to 188,950,640. Of the total number of shares 3,148,932 are treasury shares. The share capital amounts to SEK 208,998,231 and the quota value is unchanged at SEK 1.106 per share.

This information is information that Com Hem Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 21.00 CET on November 30, 2016.

