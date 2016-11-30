

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lovers of Wendy's Frosty will be glad right now. Beginning next year, customers will be able to enjoy the frozen dessert for free, for a one-time payment of just $2.



A customer just needs to buy a $2 key tag from a Wendy's store, which guarantees a free Junior Frosty treat with every purchase at Wendy's.



The company will donate every 90 cents on the dollar towards the Dave Thomas Foundation, the not-for-profit created by the chain's founder, to help find permanent homes for children in foster care.



The key tags can be purchased at most Wendy's location and are also available for purchase on the Dave Thomas foundation website.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX