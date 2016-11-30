

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see November results for its official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The manufacturing index is expected to show a score of 51.0, down from 51.2 in October. The non-manufacturing PMI had a score of 54.0 in the previous month.



China also will see November results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts similarly calling for a score of 51.0 - down from 51.2 a month earlier.



Australia will release Q3 numbers for private capital expenditure and also see November results for the RBA's commodity price index and the AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index.



Capex is expected to sink 3.0 percent after falling 5.4 percent in the three months prior. The commodity price index surged 16.0 percent on year in October to a score of 100.2, while the manufacturing index came in at 50.9.



Japan will provide Q3 numbers for company profits and capital spending and November data for vehicle sales.



Capex is expected to fall 0.4 percent after jumping 3.1 percent in Q2; company profits plummeted 10.0 percent in the previous three months. Vehicle sales were up an annual 0.8 percent in October.



Hong Kong will see October numbers for retail sales; in September, sales were down 3.9 percent on year.



Indonesia will release November figures for consumer prices. In October, inflation was up 0.14 percent on month and 3.31 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.10 percent on month but fell 1.03 percent on year.



Thailand will provide November numbers for consumer and producer prices. In October, overall inflation was up 0.15 percent on month and 0.34 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.04 percent on month and 0.74 percent on year. Producer prices gained 0.20 percent on month and fell 0.49 percent on year.



South Korea will see October current account information, as well as November inflation data. The current account surplus in September was 8.26 billion. Overall inflation in October was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year, while core CPI was flat on month and up 1.8 percent on year.



Finally, a number of countries will see their respective results of manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Japan (51.1 previously), Vietnam (49.2), Taiwan (52.7), South Korea (48.0), Malaysia (47.2) and Indonesia (48.7).



