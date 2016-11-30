VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the final step in the monetization of its former sawmill in Tacoma, Washington, with the closing of the sale of the Tacoma sawmill property for gross proceeds of US$32.4 million. Net cash proceeds from the sale of the property are estimated to be US$21 million after taking into account transaction costs, potential post-closing adjustments and the US$10 million payment to be made to Simpson Lumber Company. The net proceeds will be used to further reduce net debt.

