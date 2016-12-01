BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- FinishMaster, Inc., ("FinishMaster") a subsidiary of Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX: UNS), announced today it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Autobody Supply Company, Inc. ("ABS"). This acquisition increases FinishMaster's footprint with the addition of 9 locations in central and southwestern Ohio, including Columbus, a top 30 US metropolitan area.

Since its founding in 1959, ABS has been a family-owned business focused on discovering the needs of body shops through partnership and open dialogue. ABS provides comprehensive solutions for their customers including products, services, and full support of equipment sales, maintenance, installation, and repair.

"We are excited to welcome more than 60 new team members who share our value of partnership and unparalleled service," stated Steve Arndt, President and Chief Operating Officer of FinishMaster. "Together we will continue to support our customers by generating outstanding value through innovative solutions."

"In addition to bringing further expertise and knowledge to our growing team, this acquisition expands our coverage in order to better serve customers in a key Ohio market," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores.

FinishMaster, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uni-Select, is the leading national independent distributor of automotive paints, coatings and related accessories in the United States. It operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transaction on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transaction. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

