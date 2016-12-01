Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2016.

About Allegion™

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

Contacts:

Allegion plc

Media:

Maria Pia Tamburri Director, Public Affairs

317-810-3399

Maria.Tamburri@allegion.com

or

Analyst:

Mike Wagnes Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

317-810-3494

Michael.Wagnes@allegion.com