

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capital spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That missed expectations for a fall of 0.4 percent following the 3.1 percent gain in the three months prior.



Excluding software, capex was down 1.4 percent versus expectations for a decline of 0.06 percent after the 3.1 percent jump in Q2.



Company profits plummeted 11.5 percent in the third quarter after sliding 10.0 percent in the previous three months.



Company sales fell 1.5 percent after slipping 3.5 percent in the previous three months.



