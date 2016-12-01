ANAHEIM, CA --(Marketwired - November 30, 2016) - The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its eleventh annual Emissary Award to Kathy Cole, a skillful advocate on California water issues. Presented at ACWA's 2016 Fall Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.

"Kathy Cole has made extensive and lasting contributions to California water through her service to ACWA," said ACWA President Kathleen Tiegs. "Through her leadership, she has helped to build consensus around some of the state's most critical water challenges, helping to craft a sustainable water future."

Cole has a long record of service and leadership to ACWA through its State Legislative Committee where she served as vice chair since 2009. She will assume the role of chair of that committee in 2017 when the current chair Paul Bartkiewicz retires. During Cole's tenure on the committee, she has helped to guide ACWA's engagement on critical legislation -- including the 2014 water bond, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, and the 2009 legislative package on water.

Cole also has been a major contributor to ACWA policy initiatives of statewide importance -- including the Statewide Water Action Plan, the Water Finance Task Force, and the Water Marketing Policy Task Force, among others.

Cole is a legislative representative for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose 440 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

