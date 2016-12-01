

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,250-point plateau, although the market may rebound on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat following news of OPEC's agreement to cut oil production. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks, although the properties and telecoms provided support.



For the day, the index fell 32.89 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 3,250.03 after trading between 3,239.52 and 3,277.27. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 3.45 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,106.91.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.62 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.40 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China retreated 1.09 percent, Vanke spiked 3.13 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.17 percent, China Unicom skyrocketed 8.29 percent, China Shenhua plunged 3.20 percent, PetroChina tumbled 1.93 percent and Zijin Mining slipped 2.73 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is ambiguous as stocks saw volatility on Wednesday amid a substantial increase by the price of crude oil



The Dow added 1.98 points 0.1 percent to 19,123.58, while the S&P 500 fell 5.85 points or 0.3 percent at 2,198.81 and the NASDAQ skidded 56.24 points or 1.1 percent to 5,323.68.



Crude oil for January delivery spiked $4.21 to $49.44 a barrel after plummeting $1.85 to $45.23 a barrel in the previous session. The increase came as OPEC ministers agreed to reduce production by about 1.2 million barrels to 32.5 million barrels a day.



In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in November. Also, the Commerce Department said that personal income rose by more than expected in October.



The National Association of Realtors also reported a slight uptick in pending home sales in October, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book said the economy continued to expand across most regions.



Closer to home, China will see November results for its official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs. The manufacturing index is expected to show a score of 51.0, down from 51.2 in October. The non-manufacturing PMI had a score of 54.0 in the previous month.



China also will see November results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts similarly calling for a score of 51.0 - down from 51.2 a month earlier.



