

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, although at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.3.



That's down marginally from 51.4 in October, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new orders increased at the sharpest rate since January, while input prices broadly stabilized.



In addition, production expanded for the fourth straight month.



