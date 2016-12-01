

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) may convert a $12.4 billion order for Airbus Group SE's largest twin-engine jet to smaller long-range models. It's also interested in a new Boeing Co. 737 Max that's still on the drawing board, Bloomberg reported.



Those are among the multibillion-dollar changes under consideration as a new management team reviews the Chicago-based carrier's order portfolio and revamps its fleet strategy, Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with the firm's Chief Financial Officer Andrew Levy said in an interview.



United reportedly is weighing the conversion of Airbus A350-1000s as it looks to replace its fleet of 747 jumbo jets. The carrier could switch to a smaller version of the aircraft, or even the mid-sized A330. That would dent Airbus's order book, since United is the second-largest customer for the -1000 variant, which took its first flight last week.



The airline also is studying the so-called Max 10X, a stretch of Boeing's largest 737, after deferring 61 of the company's smallest jets this month.



Levy reportedly said United also is rethinking its share buybacks after announcing a $2 billion repurchase plan this summer that followed a $3 billion effort from a year earlier. The pace may need to slow because of significant increases in labor expenses from several new union contracts as well as rising fuel costs.



